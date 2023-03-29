A haunting melody started the show, and a hopeful one ended it. Quince Orchard Theater told a beautiful story with balance and strength in their production of "Anastasia: The Musical."
"Anastasia: The Musical" first premiered on Broadway in 2017, with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and the book by Terrence McNally. Based on the 1997 animated movie of the same name, this impactful story follows Anya, an orphan girl, and her journey from being a girl pretending to be Anastasia to realizing she is the lost Romanov. The haunting story asks the question of how to find who you are through the past and what you want in the future.
Giorgia Dallasta starred as Anya with her vocal technique and range highlighted best in "Once Upon a December." Dallasta's careful character choices, from her first terrified shout to her standing courageously in front of a gun, gave strength and an emotiveness that added a great level of weight to the emotional arc of the character and story.
John Lewis as Gleb was one of the most emotive performances. Both vocally and through strong acting, Lewis made the audience feel the raw emotion and made them sympathize with the character who is the villain. The emotional journey of trying to be enough and do what is right is central to Gleb, and the tension and fear were felt strongly through Lewis's performance, especially in the song "Still/The Neva Flows."
Maren Lewis as The Dowager Empress was the standout performance of the night. Lewis' physical choices, such as faltering when she walked to show age and commitment to those choices and motivations made for a strong character. Her presence and command of the stage made the character's strength and maturity shine, with the audience and actors drawn to her at all times.
The QO Theatre Pit Orchestra showed great skill with this touching score. The emotional power of the music's dynamics created great tension. One of the heart-wrenching moments, "Once Upon a December," brought the combination of performances, orchestra and lighting together beautifully. The lighting design by Alexa Rosenthal, Maddie Schully and Coco Mazzarino, with their use of shadows for Anya's memories in "Once Upon a December" and color overlays added by spotlights, was evocative throughout. The use of spotlights was also important in drawing attention to specific characters in the show. The Romanovs were highlighted with purple to hint at their former royalty.
Quince Orchard High School's "Anastasia: The Musical" glowed. The beauty of the story was spotlighted in such thoughtful ways. "Stay, I Pray You" and "Land of Yesterday" brought the story full circle, showing how both the past and future affect who you find yourself to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.