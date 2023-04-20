In today's world of mere mortals, society's outcasts are usually troublemakers with unconventional quirks. But when thrust into a strange reality of fearsome monsters, mighty gods and stunning magic, one reject finds his home. St. Andrew's Episcopal School's production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical highlights how a typical outsider could excel when fantasy comes to life.
Rick Riordan wrote The Lightning Thief, a novel that sparked an expansive universe, in 2005, but it wasn't until 2014 that Rob Rokicki and Joe Tracz transformed the story into an off-Broadway musical. Five years later, the show relocated to Broadway for a limited 16-week run. The action-packed production sends the titular Percy Jackson, the son of the sea god, on a perilous journey to the underworld to locate the god Zeus' missing lightning bolt before war erupts among the gods.
In St. Andrew's Episcopal School's production, Joel Crump brought the clumsy yet relatable Percy Jackson off the page, employing captivating vocals and a consistent focus on scene partners. When the story began, Percy was unsure of his worth, evidenced by Crump's timid expressions and shaky voice. Eventually, however, he gained confidence and emerged as the story's hero. To portray this shift, Crump stood taller and sang mightily, masterfully displaying Percy's newfound strength in his standout musical number, “Son of Poseidon.”
Of course, Percy couldn't face deadly monsters alone, so he combined forces with the sharp-witted Annabeth Chase and apprehensive Grover Underwood. Charlotte Lobring embodied Annabeth's emotional range, cleverly morphing between a mature leader and a lonely child with highly expressive facial expressions. Eliora Adu completed the trio as Grover, commanding the stage with brilliant comedic timing. All three actors united for the song “Drive,” showcasing their individual vocal strengths and teaming up for brilliant harmonies.
The Lightning Thief was traditionally performed with seven cast members, but St. Andrew's expanded their ensemble to twenty-five, highlighting multiple gifted actors. Lara Alarapon, portraying Sally Jackson, Percy's mother, stood out for her poignant number “Strong,” where she utilized a grounded presence and expert intonation. Gabriel Martinez's Mr. D similarly impressed, drawing chuckles for the excellent delivery of witty lines. The large ensemble quickly transformed among roles, from a batch of high-spirited campers to a stoic chorus of trees to a breakdancing zombie army. Their concise changes aided the audience and fellow actors in their journey to new locations.
Crafting a fantasy world posed a challenge, but the technical elements of the performance expertly blurred the line between reality and fiction. Prop Master Lila Segal made an ingenious pen that became a sword when the script required it. Lighting Designer Christina Rowe considered color choices carefully, featuring blazing red for the sinister Hades, aqua blue for the amiable Percy and forest green for the nature-loving Grover.
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical adapted a childhood story into a brilliant, hilarious and heartfelt production. With their comedic expertise and thrilling performances, St. Andrew's Episcopal School's cast and crew convinced their audience that being normal is just a myth.
