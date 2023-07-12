Red velvet curtains boldly frame the Kennedy Center stage. The elegant orchestra stands at attention. Gala directors Phil Reid and Maeve Nash give the cue, and suddenly, the 23rd annual Cappies Gala is kicked off with rich music and sparkling dancers, giving the audience a small taste of the immense talent housed in our area’s high school theater.
Founded by Bill Strauss in 1999 as a way to honor and elevate the creative passions of students, the Critics and Awards Program for High School Students, colloquially known as “Cappies,” has since grown to become an international program with 13 divisions spread throughout the United States and Canada. Participating schools submit one show they produce each year to be watched and reviewed by Cappies critics, fellow students from other schools who are chosen to discuss the show with each other and then write a review about it. At the end of each year, the Cappies critics vote on the different shows they’ve watched, closing the season with a Tony’s-style award show to recognize student excellence in technical theater, vocals, dancing, acting performance and journalism.
What truly makes the Cappies Gala such a perfect event to represent high school theater, though, is the tight sense of community that it creates. Spotlight performers from each school come together to join the Cappies dancers and vocalists in one collective opening number, each wearing their individual show costumes but performing in stunning synchronization. The spotlight performer from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Prajeet Chitty, describes getting the chance to perform with and watch students from other schools as simply incredible, eyes wide as he recounts how impressive it was to watch Herndon High School rehearse a solo performance of “I Hate Men” from their show “Kiss Me, Kate.” Gala director Phil Reid works beforehand with the individual show directors of the 12 pieces nominated for the Best Play or Best Musical awards to put together a quick scene from each show to be performed at the gala. Together, they figure out new blocking and different tech elements to better suit the new performance venue at the Kennedy Center. Just like for any other theater production, every person working on the Gala show is brought together by the common desire to ensure that the show is smooth and enjoyable. Judging by the deafening roars of the audience after each award is announced, regardless of who wins or loses, that supportive, open mentality clearly seeped into the audience too.
It’s this sense of supportive community, along with the desire to pass it on to every student in the Cappies program, that inspires Cappies program manager and Gala producer Glenda Miesner to put so much time and effort into perfecting every little detail of the Gala. From giving student stage managers like Alexandra Wyant, Rebecca Sullivan and Rachel Mayo the chance to shadow her and learn about what it’s like to organize a professional event to inviting graduated critics like Julia Tucker, Oscar Lazo and others back to the Cappies family to present awards or help out backstage to inviting the five graduating critics nominees to write one last review of the Gala as a whole, Miesner and the rest of the Cappies staff ensure that every single detail of the Gala breathes community and opportunity. This allows the event to function much like all high school theater productions do. It is this parallel that makes the Cappies Gala such a special and unique opportunity. Not only does the Gala celebrate the achievements of high school theater, but it also celebrates the communities and collaborations that inspire and give rise to those achievements and stand at the heart of the Cappies program.
