A thin flash of light. A perfectly timed crack of thunder. Thomas A. Edison High School's production of Clue: Onstage (High School Edition) certainly started off with a bang.
Based off the popular Hasbro board game and its subsequent 1985 Jonathan Lynn film, Clue: Onstage (High School Edition), written by Sandy Rustin, follows the story of six guests who have all been mysteriously invited to dinner in a giant manor by their blackmailer. Once there, they meet the mansion butler, Wadsworth, who leads them through a high-energy game of murder and detective, as they try to figure out who killed who, with what, and where, before all their secrets are found out.
The entire cast of actors had fantastic physicality throughout the performance. Nithy Pelekasis and Jackson Byrd did a phenomenal job acting realistically dead with no stiffness as Cook and Mr. Boddy, respectively. Cora Reese's Yvette paired her graceful French accent with equally graceful and elegant movements for each step she took. Porter Bertman's Mr. Green especially had very convincing anxious tics, and the way he kept a few tics when switching characters made the switch that much more impressive and realistic. Sean Smith's Wadsworth contrasted proper British formality with nervous rambling and spontaneous singing hilariously well.
True to the beloved board game, this production's colorful outfits for each of the six main suspects was also quick to catch attention. With deep colors and distinct styles, Cathy Walt's clever costumes elevated the characterizations of each suspect. Miss Scarlet's deep cut dress paired nicely with her flirty air, and Mrs. Peacock's layered blue and green skirt highlighted her puffed up attitude. Mr. Plum's layered purples added a rich, mysterious air to his character as more layers were revealed about his personality too.
Kiara Frey's colored spotlights also added to this effect, helping to further emphasize each suspect's unique characterization. Along with the colored spotlights, Frey's use of only a small sliver of the cyclorama to create a lightning effect added to the air of suspicion and suspense throughout the show, keeping both the audience and the actors on their toes.
Overall, Thomas A. Edison's rich color design and impressive physicality by the actors made for a real joy of a production to watch.
