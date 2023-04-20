Harvard Law is notoriously difficult to get into, but for Elle Woods, getting admitted was about as tough as picking out the perfect engagement dress. Walt Whitman High School's up-tempo production of Legally Blonde brought the audience on a pink-sequined romp that won't soon be forgotten!
Elle Woods' story is one of perseverance, confidence and being unapologetically unique in the face of constant pressure to conform. Elle starts off as a lovestruck college senior, looking forward to her sunny, west-coast life married to her boyfriend Warner Huntington III, but her plans are dashed when he unexpectedly breaks up with her. Heartbroken, Elle follows Warner to Harvard, where she learns that she's capable of being more than just a pretty face. Walt Whitman High School's production of Legally Blonde was witty, vibrant and packed to the brim with energy.
Legally Blonde is based on the 2001 film of the same name, which was, in turn, based on a novel written by Amanda Brown. The musical was written by Heather Hach, and the songs were penned by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin.
Maddie Belanoff's portrayal of the iconic Elle Woods was fresh, leaving the audience hooked as soon as she began speaking in Elle's classic bubbly valley-girl accent. The absolute high points of Belanoff's performance were the chances she was given to show off her vocal abilities, such as in the act one finale, “So Much Better.” Her crisp vibrato combined with well-placed physical touches resulted in a scintillatingly vivacious performance. Emmett Forrest, played by Joseph Akinyoyenu, acted not only as Elle's love interest but also as her tutor and friend — all roles that Akinyoyenu executed flawlessly. He played up the hyper-driven, cautious aspects of Emmett's personality, exemplified in the character-defining song “Chip on My Shoulder.” Akinyoyenu's approach to his role made his character's development in act two all the more satisfying!
Paulette Buonofonte was brought to life by Ellie Arenstein. Among her multiple songs, Bostonian accent and role as the main comedic relief of the show, Paulette is a character that's difficult to play — but Arenstein hit every high note, joke and river-dance kick without breaking a sweat.
What truly brought Whitman's production together, though, were the dedicated and comprehensive contributions of each of its behind-the-scenes teams. The costume team (Gabriela Murray, Katelyn Leonard and Jasper Murray) orchestrated over one hundred costume changes — 10 of these just for Elle. As Elle changed from outfit to outfit, the costumers executed a fully realized color story, placing her in pink at the beginning of the show, then dark red, then navy, before finally having her return to her signature pink — all conveying her inner struggles to the audience. The stage crew (headed by stage managers Arielle Gold and Adelaide Peters and assistant stage managers Maeve Brogan and Anna Rueffer) was consistently impressive as well, rolling out cheerleading mats, moving massive set pieces and constructing entire buildings all in the blink of an eye.
Legally Blonde has become a contemporary classic for a reason, and Whitman's production more than does the show justice! Anyone lucky enough to attend will leave having experienced a performance overflowing with fun, comedy and a whole lot of heart!
