Every actor and technician knows the buzz of energy before a show — the palpable excitement, the emotional buildup and of course, the nerves. As the curtains open, one thought reigns supreme: Don't mess up.
For some actors, however, that simple phrase is harder than it seems. During the production of a murder mystery, mistakes pile up and an amateur acting troupe is thrust to its breaking point. What starts off as a few misplaced props soon turns into chaos, resulting in shots of paint thinner, under-understudies and a blossoming friendship between a forgetful actor and his scene partner.
“The Play That Goes Wrong,” a 2012 play written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, premiered at the Old Red Lion Theatre in London. It depicts a subpar acting troupe's production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” creating a play within a play where actors play the role of actors playing roles. Confusing? It gets worse. What was first a murder mystery turns quickly into chaos when actors begin to forget lines, and the set starts falling apart. The actors attempt to continue the story but eventually give in to their emotions and, in some cases, get physical and duke it out in a fiendish manner. The show closes with the director, after having kept (relatively) calm and collected throughout the process, breaking and admitting defeat.
The high-class setting of “The Murder at Haversham Manor” was reflected through the cast's intricate costumes, led by Emily Miller. Many costumes were made by hand, each sporting a color scheme respective to their character and details tailored to each character, including an embroidered handkerchief and ribbon blood for a character's (overly dramatic) death scene.
Alongside costumes visually representing characters were hair and makeup, led by Anna Kaplan, both exemplifying the amateur aspect of the acting troupe. A fallen sideburn, a ratty wig and hair only half painted gray all evoked the feeling of cheapness and a lack of preparedness — a good thing in “The Play That Goes Wrong!”
Westfield's set and props, coordinated by Reanna Vardhanapu, brought the play-within-a-play to life, turning the house into a character of its own with the set breaking with mischievous timing and inconveniently locking doors. Most notably on the stage was a grandfather clock, eternally showing the time of 5:00, despite the play taking place past midnight. By the end of the play, the clock has been home to two different bodies (only one of which was conscious) and has been laid horizontally on the couch in place of a fainted lady.
Even before the performance had started, Natalie Kattas, playing the role of both Inspector Carter and the Director, stood in the house and greeted the audience while voicing her excitement for the show — all in character! The Cornley Stage Crew, head of which was Annabelle DuBard as the nonchalant stage manager Trevor joined Kattas in the house preshow, varying despaired attitudes included. Audience interaction continued as the show began, most evident in TJ Craypoff's performance of the zealous and approval-seeking Max (playing the role of Cecil Haversham) as he egged the audience on for applause with every entrance.
Westfield High School's production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a beautiful example of rolling with the punches (even if they keep coming) — skillfully portraying the gut-wrenching feeling of a slip-up on stage as every worst-case scenario plays out in a horrific 90 minutes of hilarious agony.
