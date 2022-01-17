BALTIMORE – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Special Representative on Anti-Semitism, Racism, and Intolerance for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly released the following statement on the hostage situation overnight at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Tex.:
“I am pleased that this tragic event ended with all of the hostages released. While we don’t know the specifics behind this particular episode – and I look forward to hearing more details as they become available – it is an indication that we have much work to do in our communities. There has been a rise in antisemitism and hate related violence in the United States and around the world. It’s shameful that synagogues and other houses of worship need to have armed security guards because of the threats to people as they pray.
“I was glad to see the president speak out about this incident, as all of our leaders should, to say that we will not tolerate such hate and antisemitism in our communities.”
