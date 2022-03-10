WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), chair of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, today released the following statement on H.R. 3076, the U.S. Postal Service Reform Act, which the Senate is poised to pass.
“The U.S. Postal Service Reform Act is long-overdue and desperately needed. Without this legislation, the U.S. Postal Service anticipates losing $160 billion over the next 10 years. Congressionally mandated costs for retiree health benefits are the single biggest driver of these losses. Congress has debated fixing this unduly burdensome mandate for over a decade and has finally come to a bipartisan consensus.
“In addition to addressing the retiree health benefit problem, this legislation contains other reforms that will help the Postal Service continue to operate as a self-funded entity, without taxpayer support. More importantly, the bill will help to ensure that the Postal Service continues to fulfill its universal service mission and make the investments necessary to enhance network efficiency, introduce new products and services, and restore excellent service for all Americans.
“It is worth noting that businesses from Amazon to Walmart and relevant trade associations support the bill, as do unions representing letter carriers, rural letter carriers, postal workers, supervisors, postmasters, and retirees.
“I want to thank all USPS employees for their heroic efforts on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. I also want to thank Representatives Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y., 12th) and James Comer (R-Ky., 1st) and Senators Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and all of the other members on both sides of the Hill who worked diligently to bring this bill to the floor. It’s proof that we can work together to address pressing national problems. I look forward to President Biden signing the bill into law as soon as possible.”
