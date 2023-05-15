WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Special Representative on Anti-Semitism, Racism, and Intolerance for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, released the following statement on Title 42, which ends at midnight when the COVID-19 public health emergency expires.
“Our nation’s immigration and border security system is broken and must be fixed. Congress must take bipartisan action to build a modern immigration system that maintains our national security while protecting the rights and promoting the humanity of those fleeing persecution and torture, and desperate for a better life. Protecting people who are in danger has always been an American value. Neither the executive branch or Congress can solve this humanitarian and economic problem alone. Dialogue and joint action are essential. Partisan rhetoric on either side will not help find a viable path forward.
“Title 42 was installed by the Trump administration as way to lock the doors and prevent families and individuals from exercising their legal right to seek asylum, fulfilling that administration’s longstanding goal. The Biden-Harris administration is rightly lifting that policy and setting up new processes, although they are still operating within the confines of the outdated framework that Congress created. Such new policies include surging resources, increasing the capacity to process migrants at the border, expanding legal pathways for entry, and setting up regional processing centers outside of the United States. It is essential that the Biden-Harris administration preserves the right of individuals and families to seek asylum. Any temporary or permanent replacement policies must project American values and make clear the legitimate pathways available for those wishing to come to the United States. We also must continue to address the root causes of migration from Central America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.