CASA released a statement responding to Montgomery County Council’s passing of a rent stabilization bill Tuesday.
Alex Vazquez, CASA’s lead organizer for Montgomery County, said, “Everyone deserves a place to live that they can afford. This rent stabilization bill is a victory for every renter who shared their voice on behalf of the 400,000 renters in Montgomery County.”
These renters, CASA, a national leader in immigrant family support and the mid-Atlantic region’s foremost immigration organization, said in its statement, make up about 40% of the county’s population.
Jeniffer Ventura and her family are part of that 40%. Ventura lives in Silver Springs with her family, who pay $1,700 a month in rent, as she pursues her bachelor's degree.
In a powerful testimony in favor of the bill and as part of the HOME Act Coalition’s efforts to advocate for rent stabilization by mobilizing renters facing extreme rent increases, Ventura said, “My home is here. I hope to live in Montgomery County for years and years to come. As a college student, I see how my parents spend a lot of money on rent. With rent stabilization, we can use our resources on other things like food and education. With the passage of this bill, a future in Montgomery County is possible.”
Bill 15-23, which passed in a 7-4 vote and was signed into law by County Executive Marc Elrich, protects these residents by capping dramatic rent hikes to the lower amount of either a 3% plus the measure of inflation consumer price index (CPI) increase or a 6% increase. However, these restrictions would not apply for newly built rental properties for 23 years.
Vazquez said, “Montgomery County has limited housing, which used to mean landlords had unfettered power to increase rents as they pleased. Now the power is back in the hands of renters!”
Councilmember Natali Fani-González said, “Income has not kept pace with rising rent costs, but this bill helps empower renters and their families to afford their homes and thrive in Montgomery County. Families deserve to stay in Montgomery County, where they call home, and now they will be.”
Through this bill, the county joined others like Prince George’s County, Mount Rainier, Takoma Park and Hyattsville, protecting tenants from skyrocketing rents through rent stabilization legislation. In Montgomery County specifically, Bill 15-23 also prohibits eviction as means of compliance avoidance and was amended to regulate fees. Something CASA said closes the loophole “unscrupulous landlords have used to escape rent caps in other places.”
Councilmember Kate Stewart said, “This was a complex bill and one that we will continue to monitor. It is essential to ensure renters and landlords have predictable, safe and secure housing and rent increases … We will continue to push for new development in our county for a greater housing supply as well as furthering tenant protections for all.”
In its statement, CASA celebrated Montgomery Councilmembers who voted in favor of the bill, like Stewart, Fani-González and their fellow council members Will Jawando, Sidney Katz, Kristin Mink, Laurie-Anne Sayles and council president Evan Glass.
It also noted that council members Fani-Gonzalez, Stewart and Mink powerfully led Tuesday’s amendment wins.
Councilmember Mink said, “This victory today would not have happened without the work of all the coalition groups, the community groups, and unions — without them, this would not have happened. Together we wrote a strong bill that is going to benefit hundreds of thousands in the county.”
Councilmember Jawando said, “I’m thankful for the community members and organizations that helped organize renters and worked with us to draft this bill. That’s going to provide meaningful life-changing protection for hundreds of thousands of MOCO [renters], allowing them to stay in their homes.”
According to CASA, residents who supported this momentous legislation filled the council hearing room during the vote.
“Housing should not be a moneymaking business that sucks renters dry,” Gustavo Torres, CASA executive director, said, “Montgomery County stood up to say YES to renters' rights in this historic moment. From Prince George’s County to Montgomery County, housing justice is top of mind with Marylanders. We aim for rent stabilization to be contagious across the state.”
