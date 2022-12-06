Hyattsville, Maryland – Immigrant advocacy organization, CASA, celebrates the decision of the Biden administration to re-designate Temporary Protected Status for Haiti. The announcement was made December 5th, via a press release by the Department of Homeland Security, declaring re-designation of the program until August 3rd, 2024. This victory is a result of a formidable campaign led by Haitian Bridge Alliance, migrants and immigrant advocacy groups, demanding justice and protections for Haitian refugees.
The following is a statement from CASA Executive Director Gustavo Torres:
“The CASA family rejoices in the decision of the Biden Administration to provide protections to thousands of Haitian refugees. Yesterday’s decision restores security to our Haitian brothers and sisters that their lives here in the United States will not be uprooted nor that they will be separated from their families. As we celebrate this win, we will continue to shed light on the millions of migrants still waiting on TPS designation for their countries. The fight for immigrant justice continues as the fate of DACA holders and DACA-eligible youth hangs in the balance. We will not rest until the deferred action for childhood arrivals program and other protections are provided for the millions of immigrants that have built lives in this country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.