Friday, September 25, 2020
Photos provided by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington
After mourning the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the nation began to speculate whether President Trump would go against Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish and fill the vacancy left by her death, and more notably who he would fill her seat with.
BETHESDA, MD-- On Friday, September 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died in her Washington, D.C. home from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family during this time.
Reprinted with permission of The BCC Tattler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.