We’re all familiar with the invaluable Chesapeake Bay, but most aren’t familiar with the detrimental impact that stormwater runoff is having on the bay. This runoff consists of precipitation, or snowmelt, and migrates across surfaces, either infiltrating the ground, or eventually making its way into a surrounding waterbody. In an ideal setting, runoff travels through a strategically planned pathway by means of stormwater drains and permeable surfaces, even stormwater ponds in well-managed areas. You may be wondering why we should be concerned – after all, isn’t that what storm drains are for? In an environment suitable for runoff there wouldn’t be an increase of water levels or contaminants in nearby waterbodies, and water wouldn’t collect in large proportions. However, in the Chesapeake Bay there is a substantial contribution of nitrogen from stormwater runoff, which is the most rapidly increasing source of contamination in the Chesapeake Bay. As the sediment in the runoff settles, the sunlight required by aquatic grass and benthic marine life, such as oysters, is prohibited from penetrating the water deep enough to provide the necessary nutrients. When the oyster population is affected, then oysters are unable to effectively improve water quality as usual. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) has several resources for the local community including environmentally conscious landscaping, being mindful of your nitrogen footprint and more. Even simple acts such as spreading awareness, or even becoming a citizen scientist by contacting your local watershed organization are just a few ways to improve current conditions.
Chesapeake Bay, A Letter to the Editor
- Letter to the Editor written by Devon Rutledge
-
- Updated
- 0
City of Gaithersburg
Featured Student Stories
- Hurricane Ida forces college students to evacuate
- Fight for name change gains national recognition; sparks debate
- Afghanistan crisis leads to dip in presidential approval ratings
- Fight for ASL successful but class space remains limited
- Bus driver shortage disrupts routes county-wide
- MCPS Board of Education discusses plans for school year
- Dyslexia: Traveling Alternative Paths of Intelligence
- Storytelling: A History, an Art, and a Human Legacy
- Yuri Kochiyama and Her Impact on The Asian American Population
- MCPS releases “Return to R.A.I.S.E.” in-person athletics plan
Latest Posts
- Councilmember Jawando hosts a special in-person event for his 100th Storytime at Rockville Memorial Library on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
- Gaithersburg Establishes New Outdoor Seating Permit
- Chesapeake Bay, A Letter to the Editor
- We need sweeping changes to MCPS’ staff training against sexual abuse
- Let’s talk about women’s rights: the Texas abortion restrictions affect us all
- “They came back every day to stand up for what they believed in” Looking back on Glen Echo Park’s segregated history
- Student Mental Health Deteriorates Returning to In-Person School
- Seniors Navigate the New School Year and College Applications
- by Nikki Mirala
- Updated
- By Nikki Mirala
- Updated
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.