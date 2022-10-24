Coming soon to a theater – wait, no – hotel near you, the United States Chess Federation presents the National K-12 Chess Grade Championship. The 2022 National Chess Grade Championship will be held in Maryland, Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor.
In a post-quarantine era, people now have skills they otherwise would not have. Hours stuck at home meant boredom, and boredom meant seeking new thrills. One of these thrills was chess, a game that is over a thousand years old, yet still remains not entirely solved, by humans or computers.
Whether you did or did not learn to play over quarantine, now is the perfect time to get into gear and prepare for Nationals. With players ranging from all levels, be it complete newbie or internationally ranked, anyone can play and expect equal matches and fun games. Though the name ‘Nationals’ may sound intense, the only pressures and expectations are the ones you have for yourself.
With the Scholastic Nationals in Maryland this year, there is no better time to learn. With both learning opportunities and playing opportunities brought local, one can expect an exciting, movie-like experience (think Queen’s Gambit) composed of the two. Minus the pressures and expectations, of course.
This tournament also follows the excitement of national-level tournaments, in its specifics. It boasts a lengthy seven rounds, which means seven games per person. Each player will have 90 minutes total on their clock, to budget throughout the game. Plenty of time to think, but watch out – it runs out faster than you’d guess.
At the end of the tournament, through grinding games and peculiar positions, comes the part everyone loves: awards. Every player, regardless of their performance, will receive a commemorative item. The top 10 in each high-school grade will also receive unique medals and/or trophies. It’s not about the end, it’s about the journey, but here both are happy and meaningful.
How can one get ready for a chess tournament, if they’ve never played competitively? Well, at any level, chess tactics can change the fate of a game, so practicing using Lichess.org Puzzles is a great way to start. With puzzles taken from real games, they’re useful and practical. Aside from puzzles and online play, chess is like any other activity; you get better by doing it.
The Wootton Chess Club this year boasts a turnout of roughly 30 people per weekly Tuesday meeting. With players ranging from the exact same levels as the Nationals will be, there’s a game and lesson for everyone.
If you’re interested in playing for the Wootton Chess Club at Nationals, they’d love to have you, every ‘you’. Everyone is welcome to join. Buckle up for an exciting Maryland chess experience, and I’ll see you there.
A national chess championship is coming to Maryland in December, the ultimate scholastic opportunity to compete and excite. With seven rounds and hundreds of players joined, now is the time to pick up the chess pieces again, and play your own ‘Queen’s Gambit’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.