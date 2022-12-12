After serving 42 years in the education system, Chevy Chase Elementary School (CCES) principal Jody Smith, 66, says she will be retiring by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
The beloved principal was known for many different reasons but was admired by many staff and students for engaging with kids in the hallways and making frequent classroom visits. Her perky personality was accompanied by her fashionable cheetah-patterned coats and pants, a staple to the elementary school’s cheetah mascot.
“I personally think I’ve given CCES everything I can. I think that change is good, and it might not be Jody, but it will be someone who can offer the school something new,” Smith said.
However, the last couple of years of Smith’s principal career were filled with bumps and hurdles. Her biggest challenge came when the upsurging coronavirus disease struck. Trying to replicate the same positive energy in the classroom and hallways of the school to the bedrooms and living rooms of students’ homes was challenging for Smith.
Just after the school day ended on March 12, 2020, an announcement from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) buzzed through people’s phones, stating schools county-wide were shutting down for two weeks due to COVID-19.
Little did the students know that boarding the school bus, walking through the neighborhood to their house, or opening the backseat door of their parent’s car after a long day of learning at CCES was the last time they would do that for an entire year.
What was only supposed to be two weeks turned into a month, a month into several months, and then into a whole year. Trying to give students a fun learning experience while connected through a computer screen was an issue that Smith had never dealt with before.
In efforts to make online learning enjoyable, Smith said she pushed for her staff to have engaging, hands-on Zoom sessions to keep the kids entertained.
“They would have scavenger hunts. You’re gonna go in your house and look for this item and bring it back, and we’re going to share,” Smith said. “Or during P.E., you could go into the class and see everyone using jump ropes in their hallways because that was the only place they had room to jump rope.”
But Smith mentions that though the school did everything it could to improve the situation, it was still a heavy blow to students and staff alike.
“It was absolutely devastating. We had staff who had never done virtual anything. Giving them all this equipment and telling them ‘this is how we’re gonna have to teach and let's pull it all together,’” Smith said.
The most impacted, according to the principal, were the students. Smith said some of the most prominent issues teachers faced during the online and hybrid instruction were that kids wouldn't turn on their cameras or microphones, they would get easily distracted, or some kids wouldn’t even log onto Zoom at all.
A third-grade teacher at CCES, Brady Miller, noticed that many kids have gaps in academic and social skills due to online learning.
“I see a lot of problems with kids at lunch and recess not being able to have conversations with their peers,” Miller said. “With third graders, the pandemic hit when they were in kindergarten and first grade, so they missed their crucial years of learning to read. These kids are coming into third grade not being able to read, spell, or write.”
After schools fully returned to in-person learning, Smith said that the day-to-day process was still not the same as before. But, she made other efforts to make the school an inclusive and safe environment. An increasing number of classrooms throughout the school transformed from the traditional learning environment.
Kids can choose to sit on chairs ranging from yoga balls to flexible stools. Walls are decorated with assortments of posters, flags, book recommendations, and student diorama projects. The hallways have cheetah pattern rugs and carpets alongside mini sofas lined against the walls for students to sit down and take breaks from the classroom.
Also changing in recent years after coming back from online learning is the school’s annual Halloween parade. While the school still celebrates Halloween-like events, it changed the name of the festivities to the Fall Festival to allow students of different cultural backgrounds to participate in the activities.
“Last year, there were 52 kids who were not allowed to participate in the events because it was against their culture. Why would I put those kids in the media center while everyone else partied and dressed up? What is that saying when I say we respect all cultures but then isolate some kids for a whole day?” Smith said.
Though, Smith didn’t make the decision lightly. Numerous parents complained about the change and didn’t want to see the tradition go away. But Smith said that multiple surrounding schools also made the mindful decision to make the celebrations inclusive to all students and that many of the parents of those 52 kids showed their appreciation for making the change.
In her first year at CCES, fourth-grade Center for Enriched Studies teacher Shelby Hinman believes her principal has been handling tough situations really well.
“I’ve watched Jody and her interactions with the way she communicates with parents and students when problems arise,” said Hinman. “She’s very growth-mindset oriented, so it’s not just ‘here’s the problem,’ it’s ‘here’s the solution and how we can get there.’”
With everything Smith has done in her years as the principal of CCES, she said her decision to retire wasn’t an easy one. But she wants to spend more time with her husband, who has already been retired for several years, in their beach house on Assateague Island.
With her position up for grabs the next school year, Smith hopes that her successor will be someone who can offer more to the school and the community than she did. Her biggest piece of advice to her successor is to build as many relationships with parents and staff as possible and get to know everyone on a personal level.
