The City of Bowie is excited to announce a weekend-long list of events in celebration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.
This year marks the first time the City of Bowie will host events to honor the new Juneteenth holiday, which celebrates the date in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure that all 250,000 enslaved people were freed. The arrival of federal troops came 2 ½ years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation that was intended to end slavery in the United States.
To kick things off, the City will host a free “Hidden Figures” movie night on Friday, June 17 at dusk at Allen Pond Park. Bring snacks and a blanket or chairs and see the story of the African American women behind one of NASA’s greatest space operations. “Hidden Figures” books will be given to the first 50 households in attendance.
Next, on Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m., the Coalition of African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) presents "The Road to Jubilee: A Juneteenth Celebration" at the Robert V. Setera Amphitheater at Allen Pond Park. It is a musical extravaganza with singers, an African drummer, pianist, dancer, and narrator that weaves together in an artistic form the history of enslavement and the hope for freedom. Singers from the First Baptist Church of Glenarden will also perform several songs. This event is for everyone and open to all ages. Attendees should bring a blanket or chairs and snacks. There will be giveaways while supplies last.
On Sunday, June 19, beginning at 7 a.m. the Diversity Committee will host a Juneteenth Sunrise Walk and Workout event at Centennial Park, which is located behind City Hall.
In celebration of Juneteenth and Father’s Day, there will also be a Fathers and Family Bike Ride, beginning at Allen Pond Park at 9 a.m. The ride is organized by the Prince George’s County Commission on Fathers, Men, and Boys and “My Brother’s Keeper”, a local nonprofit organization. The City of Bowie Police Department is a co-sponsor of this event. The bike ride is for experienced cyclists and includes a 36-mile ride to Annapolis. It will be followed by a Fathers and Family Juneteenth Celebration at 12 p.m. at Allen Pond Park.
The weekend celebrations conclude with a concert Sunday evening at Allen Pond Park at 7 p.m. performed by “Proverbs Reggae Band”.
Please note:
Allen Pond Park is located at 3330 Northview Drive in Bowie. Centennial Park is located behind Bowie City Hall at 15901 Fred Robinson Way, Bowie.
On Monday, June 20, City offices are closed for Juneteenth. There is no trash or recycling service on this date and service will resume on the next regularly scheduled day.
A full list of events is attached below and can also be found at www.cityofbowie.org/juneteenth.
