After his go-to spot, a once-beloved Spanish restaurant, bar and nightclub in Rockville went bankrupt during the start of the pandemic, Ecuadorian bartender and bar manager Steven Tobar felt the need to bring the nightlife back to Rockville– nearly two years later, Kumbia was born.
Kumbia, a name deriving from the Latin style music “Cumbia,” is a Latin American style restaurant and nightclub at 100 B Gibbs St. in Rockville Town Square, serving cuisine from Columbia, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Bolivia. The restaurant held its grand opening on March 19.
Tobar, a co-founder and manager, left his job at Cuba Libre, a contemporary Cuban restaurant and nightclub in D.C., to recreate the city nightlife experience in the Rockville area. Kumbia’s nightclub is open Friday and Saturday evenings until 2 a.m. The restaurant closes at 10 p.m. every other day of the week.
“Once La Tasca went out of business, there was no other place [in Rockville] that had some concept of dinner and a nightclub,” Tobar said. “I felt like people in this area will need something local instead of driving all the way to D.C.”
Unfortunately, after Tobar and his co-founder Alejandro Stoto bought the restaurant, they had to place their dreams on pause for over a year and a half. At the time, many restaurants, like La Tasca, were filing for bankruptcy and leaving the culinary scene.
In the meantime, the co-founders worked on developing a special menu that includes the most popular Latin American dishes alongside a robust cocktail selection.
Tobar’s Ecuadorian roots and Stoto’s Guatemalan background inspired the Latin American theme of the restaurant. They wanted a multi-cultural experience for their restaurant, as the Latin American restaurants in the area tended to serve strictly Mexican, Peruvian or Columbian cuisines, Tobar explained.
Both being immigrants, the co-founders developed the menu with authenticity in mind, while throwing a twist on many of the dishes.
One of the many twists they created is on chicharrón, a fried pork belly dish with Columbian origins. Typically, chicharrón is cut into small pieces, whereas at Kumbia, it’s served as a full piece with a sugary marinade, unique to the restaurant.
Since opening, Kumbia has struggled to meet the demands of its diverse menu. Many of the products necessary for authentic, Latin American dishes need to endure a lengthy importation process to Maryland.
“Maryland is very difficult to get products [to], [because] of the [alcohol beverage services]– if I want to bring something from Argentina, [it] has to get a special order that takes between four to six weeks just to place the order, and then it takes another three to four weeks just to get the product here, so it takes about two months, just for one product,” Tobar explained.
Even with the challenges of opening a restaurant during a pandemic, Kumbia has managed to stay true to its warm, Latin origins.
“My favorite part [about Kumbia] is to have people [come] that [are] from different countries in South America and also from here, and they like to come because of the food because we have some favorite [Latin American] dishes, and for the music [as well],” Ana Reyes, a server at the restaurant said. Reyes describes Kumbia as a family-friendly place people can come with little kids, or with friends to enjoy the DJ during clubbing nights.
The lively energy of the restaurant, filled with upbeat, Latin music and friendly servers from all parts of Latin America creates a space for staff and customers to bond with one another.
One employee unexpectedly found a home at Kumbia. “I work here because I like Steven and Alejandro, the managers, [they are] such kind [people], and I like my coworkers, [they] helped me because I didn't understand English,” Lizeth Ferreira, a server and hostess at the restaurant said. “Sometimes, you don't find such [good coworkers] [at] your job.”
Ferreira immigrated to Maryland from Columbia last month and began working at Kumbia shortly one week after arriving. As a university student living in D.C., Ferreira benefits from working at Kumbia in more than one way.
“I can improve my English, and I feel close to my culture, my language and my coworkers, and I [get] to meet [new people],” Ferreira said. “I feel happy, because when I improve my English, I improve my Spanish, [and] I can test it with other foods and I can [learn about] [other] cultures with the food [I serve.]”
If there’s one thing that stands out at Kumbia, it's the menu. Reyes especially enjoys the taste of home she gets at the restaurant with a warm dish including a fried egg, avocado, beans and more.
“There is one dish that I [love] because I'm from that place– its Bandeja Paisa!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.