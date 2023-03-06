Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn was arrested Thursday morning on 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to Prince George’s County Police Department.
Wojahn was taken into custody early this morning by the PGPD, according to a press conference held today by PGPD Police Chief Aziz and Jessica Garth, a representative from the State’s Attorney’s Office.
On February 17, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the PGPD that a social media account operating in the county possessed and distributed suspected child pornography, stated Aziz.
Aziz said that on February 28, 2023, PGPD served a search warrant at Wojahn’s home in Prince George's County, where investigators recovered multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet, and a computer.
Wojahn is being held on 40 counts of possession of exploitative child material, and 16 counts of distribution of exploitative child material, according to Aziz.
Wojahn submitted his resignation yesterday after business hours, according to a statement released by the City of College Park. He has served as College Park mayor since 2015.
In his resignation letter, Wojahn wrote that he is cooperating fully, and will continue to cooperate with the PGPD.
“I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health,” stated Wojahn in the letter.
Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a special election is held, the city wrote in a statement.
The investigation is still open and active.
