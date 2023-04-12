The College Park Mayoral Debate will be held today at 7:30 p.m. in person at 7401 Baltimore Ave. and online at https://www.collegeparkmd.gov/councilmeetings#stream.
College Park Mayoral Debate To Be Held Tonight In Person and Online
- Written by Charlie Raibman of the B-CC Tattler. Republished to the Sentinel with permission.
- Updated
- by Nikki Mirala
- Updated
