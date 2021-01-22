In the wake of the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Common Sense Editorial Board hopes to provide faculty, students and other community members with helpful resources. In an effort to promote optimism, we have compiled lists of places to find positive music, poetry and podcasts. We are also aiming to keep our readers informed and aid in forming opinions, so we are providing informative and useful social media accounts and news sources. Especially at a time like this, mental health is a priority, so we hope the resources focused on mental health and well-being will be effective and rewarding. The school’s counseling department is also available to talk to anyone during this time.
MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLBEING
- MoCo hotline for youth: 301-738-9697
- National Alliance on Mental Illness
- Jed foundation (specifically for teens)
- Headspace (mindfulness and meditation)
MUSIC
- Playlist “Hope” on Apple Music
- Playlist “Virtual Hugs” on Apple Music
- Playlist “Mood Booster” on Spotify
- Playlist “Have a Great Day!” on Spotify
POETRY
PODCASTS
- The School of Greatness – Down-to-earth interviews with successful people around the world, ranging from leaders in business, entertainment, sports, health and arts, aimed to help you chase your own greatness.
- Good Life Project – Inspirational and intimate conversations with people who have risen above it all in the face of adversity.
- TED Radio Hour – Learn more about yourself, your community and the world by exploring the biggest questions and problems of our time with experts around the world.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- @blackcoffeewithwhitefriends on Instagram (frank talk about race)
- @wetheurban on Instagram (celebrating self-love and inclusivity)
- @happsters on Instagram (spreading happiness)
- @talkspace on Instagram (therapy and self-help)
- @humansofny on Instagram (personal stories of perseverance and optimism)
Reprinted from the Wootton Common Sense
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.