It was 4 a.m. when Aretha Shedrick first heard the news after going downstairs to get a glass of water. Three streets that bore the names of Confederate generals would be renamed after the Scotland community’s own William Dove and Mrs. Shedrick’s great-grandmother, Geneva Mason.
“You hear about historical figures, but you never imagine them to be your family,” Mrs. Shedrick said.
The streets were officially renamed on July 23. What was formerly J.E.B Stuart Road and J.E.B Stuart Court now read Geneva Mason road and court. Jubal Early Court was also changed to William Dove Court.
“Growing up in this area, seeing the adversity we’ve overcome and seeing all the hard work that’s been put into the Scotland community, and to see that my great, great, great grandfather’s name is now a street is huge,” said William Dove’s great, great, great granddaughter Nicole Webb.
Mrs. Mason was born in Washington D.C. and moved to the Scotland community in 1917 after graduating from the O Street Vocational School. She was one of the first Black women in her district to serve on the Montgomery County Government Committee. She was also one of the founders of the original Save Our Scotland Committee working alongside other activists including Joyce B. Siegel.
“Apart from just being the matriarch of the community, she was the community leader. She encouraged the people all kinds of ways,” Mrs. Siegel said.
Mrs. Mason dedicated her time to improving housing, healthcare, sewer conditions and education for Scotland residents. She also raised money to bring hospitals, school buses and electricity into the community.
“She was in her latter years when most people were resting but she chose to get up and fight,” said Mrs. Shedrick.
Along with her activism, Mrs. Mason fostered several children in her lifetime while raising six of her own biological children. “She was just the warmest and most welcoming person,” said Mrs. Siegel.
Mr. Dove, the son of an ex-slave, became one of the first Black Americans to purchase land that would eventually become the Scotland community. In 1880, he bought 36.25 acres of land at an auction for $210.
Four years later, Mr. Dove. purchased more land at the same time Mr. Noah Mason and his brother Augusta bought nearly 15 acres. The Masons and the Doves would become leading families in the community, passing down their property to their descendants.
“The land I’m on now is right next to the land he used to own, and it was left to my father and sixteen kids that he had,” said Eddie Dove, the grandson of William Dove.
The Scotland community was originally known as “Snakes Den”. After 1920, it was changed when a “New Scotland” sign was taken from another property with the “new” painted over, leaving only “Scotland”.
In the early years of the community, living conditions for residents slowly began to deteriorate. Many worked as handymen, laborers, trash collectors and other similar jobs. Most of the female population took domestic jobs such as cooks, maids, seamstresses among others.
Over time, the population of Blacks in Montgomery County began to decline as more affluent white residents moved into the surrounding areas. In 1960, the number of Blacks in the county had dropped below four percent of the entire population.
“This rich community was developing all around them and threatening them and there was no way it was going to survive,” said Mrs. Siegel.
With the civil rights movement in full swing, Geneva Mason played a key role in rebuilding Scotland during this time. All of her efforts to advocate for integration, improve living conditions, raise foster children and combat racism were integral to Scotland’s revival.
Eventually, the non-profit Scotland Community Development, Inc. was established in order to be eligible for a Housing and Urban Development planning grant. The organization received a $78,400 grant to support a designing plan for Scotland housing.
By 1971, 100 homes were built in the community including 75 rental units owned by Scotland Community Development, Inc. and 25 privately owned units.
Scotland’s story remains a significant part of Montgomery County's history. It began with one Black man, a pioneer with a vision for a community and continued with one Black woman who fought to keep it alive.
The Mason-Dove legacy continues to live on today with several members from both families still residing in the Scotland community.
