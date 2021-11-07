“Congress just sent to President Biden’s desk historic legislation to invest in, rebuild and reimage our nation’s infrastructure for the 21st century.”
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Anthony G. Brown (MD-04), a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, released the following statement on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
“Congress just sent to President Biden’s desk historic legislation to invest in, rebuild and reimage our nation’s infrastructure for the 21st-century. With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we’ll repair our aging roadways, bridges, and transit systems, while creating good-paying union jobs, tackling the climate crisis, and growing our economy sustainably and equitably for decades to come. We promised to Build Back Better, and with this legislation, we’ll deliver the quality infrastructure that Americans and Marylanders deserve.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will fundamentally transform and improve our infrastructure for the next generation and the many challenges we face today. This bill includes the largest federal investment in public transit, passenger rail, bridge and highway construction, and clean drinking water in our nation’s history. This landmark legislation will ensure reliable high-speed internet in our communities to help bridge the digital divide. And this legislation will help tackle the climate crisis with the first-ever national investment in our electric vehicle infrastructure, significant funding for climate resiliency and transition our buses to greener, cleaner models.
“For Maryland, and our communities in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties, this legislation represents a significant investment in our local economies and the quality life of our residents. After more than two years of advocacy, effort, and hard work, I secured significant funding for WMATA’s continued operations. With key provisions to ensure robust oversight of our region’s most vital transit system. I also successfully included a first-of-its-kind program to reconnect communities, particularly communities of color, divided by barriers and poor infrastructure policy. This is how we begin to correct the mistakes past and build a more equitable state and country.
“We still have work ahead of us. We must also invest in the families and people that use this infrastructure every single day - the true backbone of our country. The Build Back Better Act will deliver historic support to the middle class, workers, children, parents, students, and everyday Americans. With investments in universal pre-kindergarten, green jobs, affordable health care and housing, and additional support for families we will lift up working families in every community. I remain committed to advancing this critical bill for the people of Maryland and for families across our country.”
For more information on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act visit: HERE
