Congressman Anthony Brown’s Statement on the Passing of Gen. Colin Powell
“Through his candor, strategic mind, and leadership he rose through the ranks, clearing the path for others to do the same.”
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Anthony G. Brown (MD-04), a member of the House Armed Services Committee and 30-year Army veteran, released the following statement on the passing of Gen. Colin Powell:
“Gen. Colin Powell was a model soldier, military leader, public servant, statesman, and patriot. For decades, Powell served our country with honor and kept us safe. He broke barriers becoming just the second Black American in history to receive his fourth star, the youngest officer and first Black American to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the first Black National Security Advisor and our country’s first Black Secretary of State. Born in Harlem to Jamaican parents, his path wasn’t always assured. But through his candor, strategic mind, and leadership he rose through the ranks, clearing the path for others to do the same and serving as an example for what was possible as a Black man in America.
“Our country has lost a hero. An American who recognized his own faults and failings, but nevertheless persevered to continue to do everything in his power to serve his country and make it stronger. We can learn much from the life and legacy Gen. Colin Powell leaves behind. He put our country first and understood the gravity of service. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”
