WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Anthony G. Brown (MD-04) released the following statement on House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act:
“The Inflation Reduction Act will improve the health of Americans and our planet. For too many families, the cost of prescription drugs and quality health care feel insurmountable, as do the challenges posed by the climate crisis. We need bold action to meet this moment. Today’s vote is a critical step forward.
“No American should be forced to overpay for essential drugs or forgo the health care they need because they can’t afford it. After years of delay, this legislation empowers Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, lowering costs for seniors, individuals with disabilities and our most vulnerable patients. With more than 14.5 million Americans relying on the Affordable Care Act for health care coverage, the Inflation Reduction Act protects that care and expands crucial support, ensuring families can continue to receive the accessible, low-cost health services they deserve.
“This bill marks the largest investment in clean energy and climate resilience in our nation’s history, sharply reducing our emissions and creating millions of new, good-paying jobs. We can no longer ignore the severe consequences of the climate crisis – for our lives, health, environment and economy. The Inflation Reduction Act prioritizes action and centers equity and environmental justice for communities of color already experiencing the harmful impacts of climate change.
“The Inflation Reduction Act is meaningful in our ongoing efforts to improve the lives of working families and the wellbeing of our communities. As we celebrate this achievement, we look ahead to the challenges still facing our country. More must be done, but with this vote, Democrats showed that we can and will champion the progress Americans need.”
