A new small business and nonprofit health insurance subsidy program could offer coverage to Rockville employees.
Maryland Senate Bill 632 and House Bill 709 would use $45 million pandemic aid from the federal government to assist small businesses and nonprofits with less than 25 employees. Employees could benefit from this program for up to two years. Both bills aim to make healthcare more affordable and attainable for these organizations.
Thirty-seven percent of Maryland small businesses with less than 50 employees offer healthcare coverage to their employees, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The City of Rockville has 9,000 small businesses according to Marji Graf, CEO of Rockville Chamber of Commerce.
“This is one of the biggest expenses small businesses have,” said Graf. “Companies have a bottom line. It is really difficult for employers because they feel they have been generous all along. It’s easier to keep an employee happy than to find a new one. Employers are gonna realize they have to be flexible and offering healthcare subsidies is a great way to retain employees.”
Small businesses are not mandated to provide healthcare, but it gives employers a competitive advantage according to Leslie Keenan. Keenan owns a small business and has 12 employees who work under her. Her company, Intelligence Office, offers a professional front for other small businesses such as professional office spaces and business cards.
“It's an employee market so between salary and benefits, healthcare is not an option,” said Keenan. “It is critical to remain competitive. It's not inexpensive. We cover up to 80% and are paying up to nearly $ 100,000 a year. We offer vision, dental and healthcare. We chose to pay up to 80 percent. It is not the cheapest option but I wanted to make sure my staff had good coverage.”
Maryland Senate Bill 632 has passed in the state’s senate and is on its way to the governor’s desk and various committees. While House Bill 709 is only in its first reading and has not passed both chambers.
