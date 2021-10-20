Council to Host Virtual Youth Town Hall meeting with Montgomery County Board of Education President Brenda Wolff and Student Member of the Board Hana O’Looney on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Students are encouraged to sign up to participate on Zoom or watch on County Cable Montgomery, YouTube and Facebook
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2021—The Montgomery County Council will host a virtual Youth Town Hall meeting on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. with Montgomery County School Board President Brenda Wolff and Student Member of the Board of Education Hana O’Looney to learn more about the issues currently impacting young people across the County. The virtual Youth Town Hall also will include information about some of the resources available for young people focused on mental health and wellness as well as after-school activities and will provide an opportunity for students to ask questions about planning for the future of Montgomery County.
“I’m thrilled to host our Youth Town Hall and hear directly from our students about the issues impacting them,” said Council President Hucker. “Our young people have faced immeasurable hardship and challenges over the past year and a half and it’s critical that we listen to their needs and concerns and respond accordingly. As our next generation of leaders, student voices need to be heard and our policies and decision-making must center around their well-being and success.”
"We must listen to our students if we expect them to learn, to thrive and be ready for life after school," said Board of Education President Brenda Wolff. "The ongoing pandemic and returning together, after so many months of virtual and hybrid learning, is revealing, unsurprisingly, that our kids are dealing with so much in their lives. These opportunities to connect will help us know what and how to support them in school."
“This event will truly be a unique experience in that it will be focused on the youth experience of Montgomery County,” said Student Member of the Board Hana O’Looney. “Especially now, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and 18 months of online learning —not to mention existential threats such as climate change— it is more important than ever for our policymakers to be centering our voices. I encourage students to show up, speak out, and demand the changes they seek for an improved County —I'll see you there!”
Representatives from the Black and Brown Coalition for Educational Equity and Excellence, the Collaboration Council For Children, Youth and Families, Choose Respect Montgomery, EveryMind, Montgomery Recreation and the Street Outreach Network will join the meeting to share information about resources for young people across the community.
The virtual Youth Town Hall will be conducted through a Zoom webinar and will be streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube (MoCoCouncilMD) and on Facebook Live (MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and can also be watched on County Cable Montgomery on channels 30 (Fios), 1056 (RCN) and 996 (Xfinity).
Montgomery County Public Schools students need to register to receive their student-service learning hours for advocacy. Please go here to register. Students who attend private school or home school can register here.
