Dozens of high school BIPOC MOCO Green New Deal Interns for Social Housing, Sunrise Silver Spring youth members and allies, which include Everyday Canvassing and MOCO Democratic Socialists of America members, blocked traffic in front of the Montgomery County office today at 1 p.m.
The youth protested in support of the HOME Bill, which would stabilize rent at 3% and is endorsed by Chesapeake Climate Action Network Mike Tidwell, the Moco Sierra Club and a majority of the groups in the Climate Action Plan Coalition, opposed to a developer-backed Bill that would allow a rent increase of 8% plus CPI.
The youth view social housing as a climate justice issue, so they believe the next step to solving the county’s housing crisis is green social housing.
The BIPOC youth met at Veterans Plaza behind County Executive Building on 100 Monroe St., Rockville, before marching to the Council Building to meet with Council staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.