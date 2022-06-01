At a recent ceremony, The Prince George's County Association of REALTORS® (PGCAR) awarded $10,000 in college scholarships to deserving high school graduates. Through the REALTORS® David and Juanita Maclin Memorial Scholarship Fund, named in memory of PGCAR’s 2006 President, David Maclin, and his wife, REALTOR® Juanita Maclin, the fund awarded four $2,500 college scholarships.
David and Juanita contributed to the economic development of Prince George's County, and they were key contributors to the growth and development of area churches. Their efforts were acknowledged by numerous awards, certifications, and special recognitions.
It is because of their many contributions to the community, that the Prince George's County Association of REALTORS® established the David & Juanita Maclin Memorial Scholarship Fund in 2008. Based on the theme "How I made a difference in my Community," the Scholarship Fund awards college scholarships to Prince George's County High School seniors who are actively engaged in giving back to their communities. “Unlike traditional academic or athletic scholarships, these are given based on the students local community service efforts”, said Donald Frederick, Chair of the Scholarship Committee
This year’s recipients served the needs of Prince George’s County communities in providing 2,800 pairs of shoes to those in need, youth mentoring for at risk adolescent’s, distribution of food and household items for underprivileged families, and teaching financial literacy.
Of the 34 entries, four Prince George's County high school seniors were each awarded $2,500 college scholarships:
- Mehki Corbin of Oxon Hill High School, planning to attend North Carolina A&T
- Wilfred Mbayu of Eleanor Roosevelt High School, planning to attend University of Miami
- Oluwatofunmi Oluwabusi of Academy of Health Sciences at Prince George’s Community College, planning to attend University of Maryland
- James Wallace IV of Bowie High School, planning to attend Morehouse College
