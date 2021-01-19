The Upcounty Hub at BlackRock serves children, families, and seniors most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For our 2021 MLK Day of Service event, we partnered with KindWorks to collect much need supplies that are delivered to nearly 1,200 families every single week. Because of the overwhelming response, our staff and volunteers had to empty our donation bin every half hour! In order to keep the good will and donations coming, we’ve extended our drive through Saturday, January 23rd (9AM-12PM).
Individuals/organizations can donate through our Amazon Wish List for safe, contactless delivery or deliver in-person at BlackRock Center for the Arts. In-person donations require face coverings, physical distancing, and limited contact in accordance with local ordinances and CDC guidelines.
Our top ten most needed items include:
- Diapers Size 2
- Plastics Squeeze Grape or Strawberry Jelly
- Nonperishable Meats/Fish (example: tuna)
- Ramen Cup of Noodle Soups (or packs)
- Gatorade (for covid-positive individuals)
- Canned soup (all flavors and varieties)
- Baby Wipes
- Canned Veggies and/or Fruit Cups
- Cereal and/or Granola Bars
- Mac & Cheese and/or Boxed Pasta Meals
For more information, email hub@blackrockcenter.org.
