"To protect the health of our students, faculty/staff, and their families as we prepare for the Christmas season, Georgetown Prep pivoted to virtual teaching and learning for these five days before break as a result of 30 positive cases of COVID among the student population. Some mildly smptomatic cases were self-reported and some were reported through the School's mandatory testing held every Tuesday and Wednesday. Outdoor workouts for certain athletic teams are still being held this week."
-Official Statement from Ms. Connie Mitchell, Director of Marketing and Communications for Georgetown Prep.
