This workshop will be conducted entirely in Spanish. Este taller cubre cuatro áreas de hábitos de estilo de vida que están asociados con un envejecimiento saludable.
A cualquier edad, podemos adoptar hábitos de estilo de vida para ayudar a mantener o incluso mejorar nuestra salud, mantener nuestro cerebro en forma y posiblemente retrasar la aparición del deterioro cognitivo. Este taller cubre cuatro áreas de hábitos de estilo de vida que están asociados con un envejecimiento saludable.
Este programa está diseñado para personas de cualquier edad que buscan información y herramientas prácticas para ayudar a incorporar recomendaciones en un plan para un envejecimiento saludable.
Friday, September 24, 2021, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
únete a nuestro evento aquí: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84119516464
Or Dial In: marcar: 301 715 8592; Meeting ID: 841 1951 6464
