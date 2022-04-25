Farming was the primary industry in Montgomery County until World War II and at one time there were over 300 family-operated dairy farms in Montgomery County. But the second half of the 20th century saw a rapid decline in Montgomery County farms and by 2017 the number of operating dairy farms in the County dropped to just four. This presentation, which will identify early Bethesda-area dairy farms and creameries and discuss some of them in detail, was developed in cooperation with the Bethesda Historical Society to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of Bethesda.
Dairy Industry in the Bethesda Area in the First Half of the 20th Century A Zoom Presentation April 26 @ 7:00 pm
