On Saturday, July 31st at 3pm at 31 S Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877, community members will gather to demand justice for the lives of Kwamena Ocran and Ryan Leroux, two innocent young Black men who were senselessly murdered by Gaithersburg and Montgomery County police forces this year. There has been little to no outcry from Montgomery County officials about these murders, and no information shared as to why these men were killed when they posed no threat to anyone. The community will be gathering to demand an end to this system of anti-Black violence.
Follow Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition on Instagram and Facebook for more details.
