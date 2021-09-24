UPDATE:
See national NBC News story published Friday 9/24/21 on Twitter:
In the shadow of a 15-story apartment complex overlooking a suburb of Washington, D.C., an asphalt-paved parking lotis at the heart of a development dispute.
The conflict is over what community members in Montgomery County, Maryland, say lie inconspicuously below: potentially hundreds of bodies of freed slaves and their descendants, buried in what was once a cemetery in the early 20th century. (By Erik Ortiz)
https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1441345425206923264
Bethesda, MD -- Remnants of a once-thriving Black community in Bethesda -- and their small Macedonia Baptist Church -- confront a $50 million Goliath on Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. They are trying to stop the County from selling land containing the community’s historic burial ground to a developer, Charger Venture.
Literally, the Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission placed the cemetery that is desecrated under a parking lot on the auction block. Most Black communities whose burial grounds are desecrated rarely reach the stage of presenting their case before court.
The Court temporarily stopped the sale earlier in the month. And on Monday, the church, descendants and the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition will return to petition the court for a Preliminary Injunction to stop the sale until the lawsuit is decided.
The historic hearing is scheduled for:
Time: 9:30am
Date: Monday, September 27th
Courtroom of Judge Karla Smith
Location: Montgomery County Circuit Court, 50 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, MD (Map Parking and directions).
“The Court's earlier decision was a victory for all the ‘Davids’ who dare to stop the rich and powerful Goliaths from controlling their land and culture,” said the pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Segun Adebayo.
"In 1857, the US Supreme Court, in the Dred Scott Decision declared that "Blacks had no rights that whites were bound to respect" cited Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition President, Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo. "In 2021, the HOC, by attempting to sell our ancestors to Charger Ventures has reverted to that disgraced Supreme Court decision. Our ancestors were human beings and never should have been sold not in the past nor in the present."
“We should remind ourselves that this African-American burial land has been desecrated by placing a parking lot on their final resting place,” Rev. Adebayo said. “ And the goal of the desecration is to erase the history of African-Americans and their contribution to building the wealth of Montgomery County and this country.”
