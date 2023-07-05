Montgomery College President Jermaine Williams issued a statement on the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling Thursday.
The statement was release by the college shortly after the Supreme Court issued the 6-3 ruling, where all three liberal judges dissented from the striking down of race-based college admission affirmative action.
Williams said, “Diversity brings value to the places and spaces where we learn and work, and that belief is unquestioned at Montgomery College. This ruling not only impacts students’ sense of belonging in higher education, it also detracts from their potential growth and professional success.”
According to Williams, 79% of students at Montgomery College identify as people of color.
For these students, he said, “this ruling has the power to create another systemic barrier that potentially limits some of their opportunities in [transfering] to four-year institutions.”
As an open-access institution, Williams said, “Montgomery College continues … to welcome all people who want to pursue education and opportunity. We encourage other institutions to do the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.