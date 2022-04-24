The budding phenomenon and community philanthropist LaVon Thomas Jr., also known as DJ Young Fresh Prince, performed at the LIVE Virtual Holoporation Concert on Saturday, April 23, 2022. DJ Young Fresh Prince is a sophomore at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, MD and a proud youth ambassador for kidney health. He served as the Youth Ambassador for kidney health for both the Maryland and Delaware Chapter of the National Kidney Foundation. The young DJ is no stranger to serving his community, and the community is no stranger to his music.
The virtual concert featured musical artists Nicole Michelle, Ryan Lane, J.1DA, Indigo Blu and Blaze the Rebel.
DJ Young Fresh Prince opened the virtual concert, featuring Illtown Sluggaz artists. Ryan Lane performed his new hit single “Fiesta.” The virtual concert brought the good vibes of Hip-Hop culture and R&B culture for the whole world to see. Illtown Sluggaz are known for producing hype musical experiences for the present and past generations of music lovers.
The concert featured the livest virtual showcase hosted by AltspaceVR. Participants and viewers could connect with people from all over the world and showcased some of the hottest music on the scene.
People from all over the world could tune in to the sounds of Illtown Sluggaz artists and DJ Young Fresh Prince to witness the magic of intergenerational music, Hip-Hop and technology intersect.
Illtown Sluggaz are known for producing hype musical experiences for the present and past generations of Hip-Hop, and for them, this is what keeps the culture alive.
“In order to keep the Hip-Hop culture alive, we’ve got to keep moving with the times. Illtown Sluggaz are blazing the trails in the Metaverse to do that,” said DJ Young Fresh Prince.
DJ Young Fresh Prince will also be featured in October at this year’s National Kidney Foundation Walk in Maryland, and he’s happy to serve his community as a youth ambassador. The walk is scheduled for October 23, 2022. Stay tuned for more details.
