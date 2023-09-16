As one of the wealthiest and largest counties in the nation, Montgomery County and its school system, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), serve over 160,000 students and their families. Chartered in 1860 and integrated racially in 1872, the county has consistently ranked as one of the top public school systems in the nation and has boasted some of the highest graduation rates in the country. Nonetheless, the county’s high performance isn’t a reality for all of its students. Educational inequality has become a growing issue in the county, and the opportunity gap between top high schools and their counterparts has led to drastically different lives for families. In Montgomery County, Maryland, income inequality and a history of racial segregation have led to educational inequality that results in worse outcomes for underprivileged students.
While Montgomery County is touted as having one of the most equitable high-performing public school systems in the nation, only a handful of schools reflect this narrative. Known colloquially as “W” schools, four high schools in Montgomery County, Wootton, Walter Johnson, Whitman, and Winston Churchill, consistently rank in the top five high schools in Maryland and within the top one hundred in the country. At the same time, a report from the Washington Post in 2021 found that African American and Latino students from low-income households failed their classes five to six times more than their white counterparts. The gap between Black and Latino students and their peers has been steadily growing, and one way to illustrate this change is through income disparity. As Dan Reed, a local policy maker for Greater Greater Washington, explains, income level can be directly linked to school quality. In MCPS, school choice is dependent on housing districting; however, a history of redlining, segregation, and white flight in Montgomery County has created racially and economically segregated communities. High housing prices have pushed mostly minority lower-income families away from W school districts and made it almost impossible for lower-income students to attend such schools. According to real estate prices, the median sale of a house in Whitman’s cluster was around $1 million compared to around $400,000 in the Downtown Consortium (DCC), a drastic difference that also reflects their different educational outcomes. While the county maintains one of the highest graduation rates in the country, one in five students in schools like Gaithersburg High drop out before graduating, a school just miles away from its W school counterpart, Wootton High School where over 95% of the students will graduate (MCPS 22). At Gaithersburg and Wheaton, over 70% of the student population is on Free and Reduced Meals, and half are economically disadvantaged. Compare that with Whitman, where 5% of students rely on Free and Reduced Meals, and less than 4% of students are economically disadvantaged. This difference transfers into academics as an MCPS report in 2013 found that 97% of students at DCC school Wheaton failed their Math Exams, compared to just 20% at Whitman. Overall, Whitman students do better on the SAT and Maryland state exams and take more AP, IB, and other college-level courses than their counterparts.
Considering the fact that many of these high schools are only miles apart, what separates them can be described by Reed as a concept called educational load. Educational load is the accumulation of a student's environment and how it can impact their education. For example, lower-income students lack access to tutors and enrichment programs that wealthier students are able to take advantage of leading to worse educational outcomes. Additionally, many lower-income students may struggle to stay engaged in school. Many of them may only have one parent in their household, worry about where their next meal may come from or have to work part-time to support their families which affects their ability to learn and retain information. For all these reasons, students in lower socioeconomic conditions generally require more resources than their wealthy peers to be successful, resources that aren’t available to them in their schools resulting in drastically different educational outcomes.
Because the county encompasses one big school system, allocating resources evenly can be difficult. In theory, Montgomery County should spend the same amount of around 17 thousand dollars per student. However, in practice, the high-performing expectation of the county leads to funding that sways in the favor of high-performing schools. Parents with means are able to advocate far harder for their schools to get special funding and renovations. W school parents regularly show up in huge groups, taking time off work, to demand large sums of money from school boards to tailor schools to better suit their children's needs. One factor that stands out between W and non-W schools is the power of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in their respective schools. While Wootton’s PTA is extremely active, raising thousands of dollars a year and regularly advocating for more funding being directed towards their school, PTAs in non-W schools are often weak and sometimes nonexistent. Many of these households lack the funds to invest in their school's PTA and can't take time off work to agitate the school boards for change. Additionally, the headquarters of MCPS is conveniently situated in Rockville, one of the wealthier parts of the county, which requires underprivileged families to find transportation that may not be affordable or available in their district. Not only do lower-income families lack opportunities in their schools, but in many cases, they have no avenue to advocate for change.
One of the main ways MCPS has tried to tackle this problem is through the implementation of “Magnet” programs that attract high-performing students generally from wealthy districts to low-performing schools. Almost all DCC schools have some iteration of a magnet program, a trend nonexistent in W schools. While the purpose of these programs has been advertised as a challenging opportunity for high-performing students, a trend of its existence in only lower-income schools has led many to accuse the county of leveraging these high-performing students to offset poor proficiency and graduation rates in underperforming non-W schools. These high-performing students boost graduation numbers, proficiency rates, etc. without creating any actual change for the students. With or without these programs the result is the same: a segregated school system with minimal interaction between non-magnet and usually wealthy magnet students, many of whom would receive the same quality of education from their home high school regardless of the program. Accessibility is another big issue in these programs. For example, Poolesville High is an exclusive magnet school that students must test that lies on the outskirts of the county. It’s common for many students to enter expensive test prep programs to give them a better chance of entering this school that isn't accessible to lower-income students. Additionally, transportation is a big problem due to Poolesville's location, resulting in only students with access to a car being able to attend, a luxury not many lower-income families can afford. While these programs may paint a stark image of complacency in the county, the recent implementation of a lottery and spot reservation system has allowed lower-income students to experience the high quality of education these magnet programs have to offer regardless of their background. While these changes may be incremental, they are small steps in the right direction to decrease the educational inequity that exists.
The effects of educational inequality have a lasting impact on the Montgomery County community. Having access to a good education develops daily essential skills, social norms, and judgment and reasoning skills that make up a good citizen. Moreover, education plays a large role in determining if and where someone goes to college, the type of job opportunities they get, and general social acceptance all of which greatly impact a child's future. A child who drops out of school will generally contribute less to society than their peers, and guaranteeing that all students have access to a strong education ensures that those who are less privileged aren’t condemned to a cycle of poverty. In Montgomery County especially, a strong education, that prepares a student for college and their career, can determine whether a child can even stay in this expensive county. To guarantee that the next generation of adults become valued contributing members of society, it’s important to give every child that opportunity. In MCPS, success shouldn’t be determined by whether a family lives in a favorable school district, it should be determined by their work ethic and character, and ensuring equal opportunity is a way to secure that vision.
