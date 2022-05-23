As Maryland’s schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association is launching a multi-platform public awareness campaign this week highlighting the critical need for investments in the district’s schools to better serve its students.
In a series of video ads, educators are underscoring the challenges they currently face in Prince George’s County, including a falling retention rate among school staff and inadequate planning time.
“Our students deserve a world-class education, but the challenging working conditions our educators face directly shape our students’ learning conditions,” said PGCEA President Donna Christy. “Our educators are speaking out. They want to deliver on their commitment to our kids, and that means the county needs to invest in the resources and supports that improve academic success and student well-being. The time for business-as-usual thinking has passed.”
The public video messages hitting the airwaves tomorrow feature educators describing the crushing workloads and lack of support and the impact that has on student learning. The videos will air on all local network tv affiliate stations, multiple cable networks and across digital and social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Earlier this year, the Prince George’s County Educators Association released a package of proposals and priorities related to the next labor agreement that will be signed between its members and Prince George’s County Public Schools. The upcoming agreement will cover more than 10,000 active teachers and other professionals who work in the Prince George’s County school system. The educators see the upcoming agreement as an opportunity to advance key safety and equity issues and to advocate for the needs of their more than 135,000 students post pandemic and beyond.
Educators are asking the district and county decision makers to join them in reimagining education, to problem-solve together ways to recover from pandemic-related trauma and social skills loss, as well as to improve student learning so they are prepared to succeed in school and in life.
