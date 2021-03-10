Forestville, MD — Prince George's County Educators' Association (PGCEA) will be holding an action to demand Covid-19 safe schools for students, educators, and our community. In recent data, it has been revealed that Prince George's County Covid-19 numbers are still in the red and are projected to stay there until mid-April. Our students and educators deserve to be able to learn and teach in a safe environment during this global pandemic. Far too many Prince George’s County Residents have died and are suffering from Covid-19 to rush a school re-opening process.
PGCEA surveyed its members and found that 80% of educators that responded on behalf of their school, are either unaware of, or do not have a safety and sanitization plan for buildings or adequate access to PPE. As a follow-up to the open letter and its demands released in February, PGCEA is demanding that in-person learning resume, “ONLY WHEN ITS SAFE”.
WHAT: "ONLY WHEN ITS SAFE" Car Caravan and Rally
WHEN: Thursday, March 11, 4:00 p.m.
WHO: Educators, students, parents, and community members
WHERE: Charles Herbert Flowers High School
10001 Ardwick Ardmore Rd.
Springdale, MD
