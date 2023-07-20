Gal Luft, the Co-Director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security (IAGS) in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been charged for violating U.S. sanctions, arms trafficking, making false statements to U.S. federal agents and acting as an unregistered foreign agent to China, according to a federal indictment unsealed on July 10.
Luft has been charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act, three counts of violation of the Arms Export Control Act (relating to Libya, Kenya and the United Arab Emirates), two counts of making false statements and conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
Documents in the indictment allege that Luft paid a former high-ranking advisor to President-elect Donald Trump to “publicly support” specific policies related to China, without Luft or the advisor registering as a foreign agent to China, a breach of the Foreign Agent Registration Act. The document also alleges that Luft brokered and tried to broker illegal weapons deals, which violates the Arms Control Act. He also brokered and tried to broker Iranian oil deals without United States authorization, a violation of sanctions and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the document said. He later lied to U.S. officials about his violations of the Arms Control Act and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, prosecutors said.
Luft was born in Israel, and became a U.S. citizen in 2004. He received a PhD in strategic studies from a Maryland university, and worked for IAGS, a nonprofit think tank. He lived mainly in Maryland from 1998-2017, when an associate was arrested in mid-November on different federal charges. Since November 2017, Luft has lived outside of the U.S.. He was arrested in Cyprus in February 2023. After being released on bail during extradition proceedings, Luft ran away and “remains a fugitive,” prosecutors wrote.
Prosecutors allege that Luft worked to broker illegal arms deals with Chinese companies and individuals without a license to do so, prosecutors wrote. In one case, according to the indictment, Luft tried to create a deal in which Chinese companies could sell grenade launchers, mortar rounds and anti-tank launchers to Libya. Luft also tried to broker a deal for rockets and aerial bombs to be sold to the United Arab Emirates. In another instance described by the government, Luft attempted to broker a deal for Chinese companies to sell strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which he said that the “US doesn’t want to sell [,…] hence the opportunity.” He also allegedly talked to others about brokering a deal with Qatar.
Prosecutors also allege that Luft tried to illegally broker Iranian oil deals, including telling an associate to call the oil “Brazilian,” to hide his illicit activity and avoid U.S. sanctions. He also allegedly helped to create meetings between representatives of Iran and employees at a Chinese energy company to discuss oil deals. Additionally, he received a letter saying that although the oil was Iranian, it could be “presented as UAE origin without Iranian papers,” prosecutors wrote.
Luft, a dual citizen of the United States and Iran, claimed that he only became a target of the Justice Department after reporting information regarding President Biden’s Family’s interactions with CEFC, a Chinese company, to the FBI and the DOJ in March 2019. In a video posted on the New York Post, Luft said that he was a senior advisor to the Chinese energy company CEFC during its dealings with the Biden family. He claimed to have informed four FBI agents and two prosecutors at a meeting in Brussels that CEFC was paying Hunter and James Biden, President Biden’s brother, $100,000 and $65,000 a month respectively for their connections to the FBI and “the use of the Biden name,” the New York Post wrote.
Kentucky Republican James Comer, the leader of the House’s Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has requested a copy of the information Luft provided to the DOJ in March 2019 about his interactions with CEFC. He also criticized Democrats and The New York Times for ignoring that Luft’s charges pertain to payments from CEFC, the company that also paid Hunter Biden large amounts of money.
Luft maintains his innocence, and tweeted a link to a fundraising campaign called “Stand with Gal Luft” that has since raised over $9,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.