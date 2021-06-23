Dr. Asa Yancey  worked  at  Howard University s Freedmen s Hospital after graduating  from the University of Michigan Medical School as did his brother.He trained  under  Dr. Charles Drew  as did my dad. Subsequently   he established  the first surgical Residency for African Americans in Georgia and Alabama. In the 1960s he  became  the first African American  Professor  of Medicine at Emory  and Medical Director  of Grady Hospital and served on the Atlanta  Board of Education.          

 Imagine what good could have happened   if Dr.Hood could have worked with Dr. Yancey at that  time.

