Dr. Asa Yancey worked at Howard University s Freedmen s Hospital after graduating from the University of Michigan Medical School as did his brother.He trained under Dr. Charles Drew as did my dad. Subsequently he established the first surgical Residency for African Americans in Georgia and Alabama. In the 1960s he became the first African American Professor of Medicine at Emory and Medical Director of Grady Hospital and served on the Atlanta Board of Education.
Imagine what good could have happened if Dr.Hood could have worked with Dr. Yancey at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.