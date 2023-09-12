The Caucus of African American Leaders (CAAL) hosts its Back-to-School-themed monthly meeting at Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center, Inc. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The education-focused meeting, which can be viewed online here, will feature Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Superintendent Mark Bedell. Bedell will lead a presentation on recommendations on how the CAAL can assist in ensuring student matriculation success in the county. He also will introduce key members of his staff.
Anne Arundel County Clerk Scott Poyer will also swear in the Gov. Wes Moore-appointed and first African American Anne Arundel County Orphan’s Court chief judge Vickie Gipson.
A catered meal and a jazz performance will be provided at the end.
