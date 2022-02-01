LIVE from DUBAI
The Fish Center at Yeshiva University has partnered with the Crossroads of Civilization Museum in Dubai to bring you a very special International Holocaust Remembrance Day event. I helped organize this incredible event with dignitaries from around the world. This museum is the first museum to have a permanent Holocaust exhibition in the Arab world. The recording will be available here in the future.
Here is the link:
HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE AROUND THE WORLD
Lithuania
I had the chance to interview Elliot Matz who is building a "shtetl" in Lithuania. It is an unusual and interesting project. Listen and watch here:
