Delaware will now move onto the CAA championship to play the winner of Monday night’s University of North Carolina Wilmington versus the College of Charleston game.
The energy was high and the fans were loud in the Entertainment Sports Arena on Monday evening for the first semifinal game of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament. The top-seeded Towson Tigers (25-7) were meeting the fifth-seeded Delaware Blue Hens (20-12) for the third time this season and hoping to continue their sweep.
The Blue Hens were looking to score more than the 69-points the Tigers put up in each of their two wins over Delaware this season.
In a turnaround from the regular season, the Blue Hens outplayed the Tigers with key 3-point shots and by disrupting their passing in the 69-56 upset knocking Towson out of the tournament.
“We got beat by a good team tonight, that played better than us, that has been a good team and well coached and that sometimes happens,” Towson head coach Pat Skerry said in his postgame press conference.
After swapping leads early in the first half, the Tigers struggles began midway through the first half, falling behind by 16. The Tigers committed a series of turnovers which sent the ball out of bounds or off their teammates feet.
The player’s weren’t the only competition in the stadium today. The two bands and cheering squads were fiercely engaged in an unofficial battle over the loudest cheers.
The teams, and fanbases, are no strangers to each other. Since 1970, Towson and Delaware have met in 86 games, with the Tigers slightly trailing the Blue Hens in overall matchup wins 46-40. Although Monday’s game was only the third time the two teams have met in the CAA Tournament, Towson has never beaten Delaware in the tournament.
The Tigers were outmatched in the first half but looked rejuvenated early in the second half.
Junior guard Jason Gibson’s 3-point shot and layup as he was falling to the ground helped bring Towson back into the game and closed Delaware’s lead to two. Gibson finished the day with 12 points.
Every time Towson mounted a comeback, Delaware would reopen their lead once the Tigers got within a couple points. Towson was plagued with miss shots and only went 4-23 from beyond the three-point line.
“We got a lot of threes up, which we've said we've been comfortable… and we just we never got over the kind of never got over the proverbial hump,” Skeery said.
Despite Delaware’s six early penalties early in the second half, and the Tiger’s big plays, Towson couldn’t finish their shots or keep up with the Hen’s back-to-back 3’s by guards Kevin Anderson and Ebby Asamoah. Anderson was the Hen’s leading scorer with 17 points.
The Blue Hens dominated on defense taking 28 rebounds. Sophomore forward Andrew Carr had 11 total rebounds followed by eight from Delaware’s leading scorer Jyare Davis.
“We didn't execute as well as we normally do, but Delaware certainly had a lot to do with that,” Skeery said.
Skeery mentioned his team was beat up after two key injuries in Sunday’s seven-point win over ninth-seeded Northeastern.
Delaware is only the second five seed of all time to advance to the CAA finals and will face the winner of Monday night’s second semi-final game, the University of North Carolina Wilmington versus the College of Charleston.
But Towson’s season is not over yet. Their number one seed in the CAA Tournament secured them a spot in the NCAA’s National Initiation Tournament, which begins on March 15.
“The season is definitely not over. We will be in the NIT. We’ll take a couple of days, I'm sure the guys are disappointed… and then we'll reset,” Skeery said.
Towson has never made the NIT before and Skeery says it will be good for the university’s program and the players.
“It is nice that we do have basketball left, that we can play more,” Gibson said after the game.
