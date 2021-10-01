A portion of Excalibur Road, between Evergreen Parkway and Mitchellville Road, where City Hall is located is being renamed “Fred Robinson Way” in honor of retired Mayor G. Frederick Robinson and his longstanding dedication to Bowie. City Hall is the only address affected by the change.
Robinson was elected Mayor of Bowie in April 1998 and remained in office until his retirement in November 2019. He also served as a Bowie City Councilmember from 1986 to 1994.
During Robinson's tenure, City facilities, programs and services grew and flourished. The Bowie Senior Center opened in 2000, followed by the City Municipal Gym in 2001. The first annual Bowie Memorial Day Parade stepped off in 2003. Bowie’s Police Department was established in 2006. A new Parks & Grounds building opened as Bowie’s first “Green” LEED Certified “Silver” building in 2008. A new City Hall opened in 2011. In 2016, the City adopted the Bowie Sustainability Plan to enhance and support an environment that is safe and inviting. In 2018, the City received the Leadership Award from the Maryland Green Registry in recognition of the City’s progress in the area of sustainability and climate action. All this growth and progress was achieved while the City maintained a balanced budget, a strong reserve, a prestigious AAA bond rating and a flat tax rate.
With great gratitude for Mayor Robinson’s service and commitment to the community, effective October 4, 2021, please find City Hall at its same location with a new address, 15901 Fred Robinson Way, Bowie, MD 20716.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.