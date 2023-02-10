The Montgomery County Council of PTAs (MCCPTA) passed its Digital Balance Resolution at its assembly on Jan. 24.
The assembly, which represented 210 schools, adopted the resolution without amendments to combat learning loss and excessive screen time. The Resolution, which was inspired by Maryland law HB1110 — a law that mandates Digital Best Practices for the classroom, serves as a guide to help reverse the impact screen time has on learning, attention, physical health and mental well-being nationwide.
Evelyn Chung, MCCPTA Curriculum Committee Chair, said “Most of us have experienced firsthand the impact of digital overload. I heard from so many families who want to bring back interactive, creative, hands-on teaching. The market is flooded with digital products, but they often aren’t the best option to support comprehension and attention. Our Committee strongly advocates for technology education, but that doesn’t mean being in front of screens all day. We need to prioritize education over convenience.”
The Resolution calls for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) to do the following:
1. Limit screen time in the classroom systematically unless it aids in education or assists students who are receiving services or accommodations.
2. Finish and release the MCPS-developed digital best practices that have been under development for a while.
3. Monitor digital resources and screen time to ensure they are age-appropriate, academically advantageous and purposeful.
4. Train staff to monitor students for excessive screen time symptoms.
5. Provide readily available offline options that do not exclude or embarrass the child.
6. Select curricula that include up-to-date nondigital materials when possible.
7. Develop curriculum guidance that includes physical materials like books, outdoor education and hands-on learning.
8. Minimize digital testing, as it can be stressful and lead to digital practice.
9. Immediately use hard copy resources in elementary schools.
10. Immediately discourage digital gaming and screen time rewards or breaks.
11. Immediately ensure that nondigital books and puzzles are available for free time.
According to a JAMA Pediatrics study, adolescents spend 7.7 hours a day in front of a screen, which is double the pre-pandemic estimates. NWEA also found a significant drop in students meeting educational goals during the pandemic with 5 million students — grades 3-8 — achieving only 70% and 50% of reading and math gains, respectively.
However, Lisa Cline, a former MCCPTA committee chair who drafted the Resolution, said “Concerns about screens began well before the pandemic but swelled when virtual learning became compulsory… As we shopped [the Resolution] around, the stories about students ‘tortured’ by sedentary learning told us we had to make this happen.”
Gail Ravnitzky Silberglied, MCCPTA Technology Committee Chair, agreed.
“I’m proud of MCCPTA for taking this on,” she said. “We don’t have a moment to waste.”
“Parents are distressed by the effects they are seeing from screen overuse,” she said, “including eye strain, sleep disruption, screen addiction, poor handwriting, attention deficit and reduced learning outcomes.”
Meredith Salita, an MCPS parent, said “My son (a senior) watched the vote and said he wished it was done in time for him to benefit, though he is extremely relieved to have one class that doesn't use videos for content. I want all my kids to break from tech after school, but the Chromebook comes out for homework, and it feels as if my hands are tied.”
Debby Orsak, MCCPTA President, said “I commend and thank the committee chairs and volunteers that worked diligently to craft a resolution that MCCPTA overwhelmingly supports. This is a wonderful example of members supporting our mission to advocate for all children.”
