The undefeated and top-ranked Maryland Terrapins began their Big 10 Tournament run with a 16-11 win over the fourth-seeded Johns Hopkins Blue Jays in Thursday’s semifinal game.
Maryland led the entire game although the Blue Jays kept the game close in the first half, coming back from a two-score deficit in the first quarter and tying the game at four with 13 minutes in the second quarter.
“When we tied at four-four, we kind of faded from the game plan a little bit,” Hopkins graduate attackman Connor Desimone said. “We were having lengthy possessions where everyone was touching the ball and we took some opportunities early in the possession and early in the offense that unfortunately didn't work out. It kind of gave them an opportunity to kind of put their foot on the gas.”
The Blue Jays struggled to score for the rest of the second period. They allowed the Terps to score five unanswered points during a 13 minute scoring drought. Sophomore Owen Murphy, who had one assist, scored twice against his former team, including during Hopkins’ drought.
By the end of the first half, fifth year Terrapin attackman Logan Wisnauskas had already scored a hat trick, the 36th of his career. Wisnauskas, who led the team with 40 goals this season, finished the game with four goals, three assists.
Anthony Demaio, a fifth year midfielder, joined Wisnauskas scoring three goals against the Blue Jays. Maryland continues their streak of 52 straight games with at least one hat trick, which started on February 2, 2019. Two of Demaio’s goals were nearly 45 seconds apart.
Hopkins also took home two hat tricks this game, with junior midfielder Jacob Angelus and senior midfielder Garret Degnon scoring three and four goals respectively.
Compared to their last meeting, Maryland started slower and led the Blue Jays 8-4 at the half, a slow start compared to their 12 points in the first half during their last meeting.
Both teams took 25 shots on goal and Terrapins goalie Logan McNaney saved 14 goals and was 60.9% on the day.
“They take advantage of slip ups and poor shot placement so they were up and out a little bit earlier than anticipated,” Desimone said.
“I think we settled on offense for some shots, especially against Kirson… He's a big goalie and if you get to low angles, he comes out so far,” Terrapins head coach John Tillman said. “I think we did a better job as the game went on kind of forgoing some of those and then trying to get a little bit more towards the middle of the field.”
Early in the fourth quarter sophomore attackman Eric Malever forced a turnover on an attempted clear, which allowed junior attackman Daniel Maltz to scoop and score a quick goal before Hopkins defense responded or backup sophomore goalie Tim Marcille could get set.
Emotions were high between the two longtime rivals, as punches were thrown and flags flew during a fight with about four minutes left in the game. Tillman said the Terrapins, who prepared for Hopkins as well as Ohio State and Rutgers during their bye week, did not prepare for a four on four lacrosse match.
This is the second time in two weeks the Terps have played Johns Hopkins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. On April 23, the Terps trounced the Blue Jays 22-7. Unlike their last game where the Terrapins didn’t let up, Maryland allowed two goals in the final 40 seconds of the game.
The Terrapins will have a short turnaround before the finals on Saturday night. They will play at home and face the winner of Thursday night’s second semifinal game, second-seeded Rutgers and third-seeded Ohio State. “We're kind of lucky. I think the last three teams in the league that we played are the three teams here,” Tillman said.
This will be the Terrapins second straight Big 10 Tournament finals appearance, after beating Johns Hopkins 12-10 for the trophy last year.
