Demonstrators set up a Green New Deal Village at noon in the middle of Route 28 the four-lane highway between the MOCO Executive and Council Buildings to block lunchtime traffic.The Village included the top three demands of the MOCO GND.
In order of priority, some pushed wheelbarrows carrying plants symbolizing the top demand for community gardens and a more resilient and healthy food supply.
Others wore electricians' hard hats and carried the solar panels and heat pumps that must replace methane/”natural” gas in all MOCO buildings, the second GND demand.
Finally, one young person played a school teacher driving a police office away from the school representing the GND demand for “counselors not cops.”
The “students” learning the facts of climate science and thr need for a GND were County Executive Marc Elrich wearing a sign asking him to “respect the youth” given his disrespectul treatment of the leaders of Sunrise in a recent meeting. One of his competitors in the upcoming election was a puppet of Council Member Hans Reimer labelled “climate criminal,” a label approriate to all three. Actually, some young people preferred the stronger label “climate murderers.” The third puppet was Council President Tom Hucker with the label “step up or step back” as he explores a run for Executive for the Council. Again the label applies to Elrich and Reimer as well or their failure to pass any significant climate legislation since they all voted to declare a climate emergency in 2017—the last time they were the three running for election.
The seven arrestees ranged from age 13 to 76. The five young people were from Sunrise MOCO and the MOCO GND Internship, a new program to expose BIPOC youth to the research on the climate crisis and an interrsectional GND as a way to solve both the climate and the other interlocked crises of racism, unemployment, heath care, housing and police violence facing MOCO. The two older arrestees were from Extinction Rebellion. Six of seven were issued citations
The youngest arrestee Rosie Clemans-Cope, 13, from Rockville, was too young for a citation and must await action by the MOCO Juvenile Department. She explained her actions this way: “This is the time for MoCo residents to rise up and join movements fighting for climate justice. Together we can make MoCo a climate leader by setting local policy that sets national policy that sets global policy, and that will save this world from climate change. If MoCo can’t do it, no one can. If MoCo can do it — the world can follow. Together we will FIGHT! Together we will WIN!”
