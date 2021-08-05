Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez released the following statement on the passing of AFL-CIO President and labor champion Rich Trumka:
“Today we lost a giant not only in the labor movement, but a giant in our nation’s quest for economic justice. Rich was a fierce champion for working people and unions. As a student of the labor rights movement and as U.S. Labor Secretary, I had a front row seat to Rich’s impact on working families whether it was fighting for higher wages and better working conditions, ensuring that workers can retire with dignity, or standing shoulder to shoulder with his fellow workers on the picket line. Rich understood the value of hard work and never forgot where he came from. He was a third-generation coal miner who spent a life dedicated to advocating for working people. Rich was a force and wasn’t scared of a fight. While this news is heartbreaking, we must do everything we can to continue Rich’s legacy by fighting for higher wages and worker’s rights and finally passing the PRO Act. My prayers are with the Trumka family and the entire labor movement.”
