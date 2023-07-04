David Crawford, the former police chief in Laurel, MD, received eight life sentences and an additional 75 years for eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of arson, and one count of malicious burning. The charges stem from a string of twelve fires between 2011 and 2020 that occurred in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, and Frederick County.
Crawford’s “executable prison sentence” will be two life sentences and an additional 75 years, because some of his life sentences will run at the same time, according to a news release from prosecutors. Investigators watched several similar surveillance videos of a person in a hoodie starting fires with gasoline. They were able to implicate Crawford after a 2020 fire, when they discovered that he had previous disagreements with multiple victims, prosecutors wrote.
After searching his house and discovering multiple pieces of evidence, including a target list that contained the victims’ names, police arrested Crawford in 2021. He pleaded not guilty to all eleven charges.
Crawford’s victims included two of his chiropractors, two of his relatives, a neighbor, a former police chief of Laurel, a former Laurel official, and three former law enforcement officials, prosecutors wrote. At least two arsons in Howard County were at homes with families and juveniles inside, and all reported fires occurred between 3:00 and 4:30 am. He set a fire at one house three separate times, including once after renovations from the previous fire had just been completed. He also set fire to an unoccupied vehicle. Crawford was the police chief for Laurel from 2006 to 2010, when he retired for personal reasons. Before 2006, he was the police chief of District Heights, MD and a Major in the police department in Prince George’s County.
State’s Attorney Richard Gibson supported Crawford’s lengthy sentence, citing the trauma associated with incidents of arson.
“The horror and nature of arson is so deeply powerful in its impact and complete in its destruction in the victim’s peace of mind that it is only fitting the defendant spend the rest of his natural life behind bars,” Gibson wrote. “It is particularly egregious that someone who dedicated their life to law enforcement and was the chief of police at some point in their career would take it upon themselves to engage in conduct that was evil and terrifying in its nature."
